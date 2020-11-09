CULLEN, La. — More charges are pending against the suspected trigger man in a fatal shooting in Cullen Sunday, according to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker.
Parker said authorities have charged Determon Lewis, 20 of Cullen with Possession of Schedule One CDS (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute and CDS in the Presence of a Firearm, after seizing a substantial amount of marijuana at the scene of a shooting that claimed the life of Deonadre Mendenhall, 25, of Cullen, at a residence in the 600 block of East Street around 1 p.m. Sunday around.
Lewis is suspected of firing the shot(s) that killed Mendenhall. The sheriff said further charges against Lewis are pending as the investigation into the incident continues. At this hour, authorities do not believe the shooting to be drug related, but the result of another conflict between Lewis and Mendenhall.
According to authorities, several firearms were also secured at the scene of the crime as evidence.
The investigation is on-going. Parker said once their investigation is complete, the facts of the case will be presented to the 26th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.
Lewis has been booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.