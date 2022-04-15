Atkins crash and shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police hostage negotiators were on the scene early Friday after a woman was found shot inside of a crashed vehicle in the 500 block of Atkins near Creswell in Shreveport. Authorities believe the gunman may be inside of a home on Atkins in the Fairfield neighborhood.

Details are limited, but a KTBS 3 News crew on the scene has learned the woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health.

Meanwhile, in addition to hostage negotiators, a K-9 unit is also on the scene.

The initial call was a shots fired call shortly before midnight.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

