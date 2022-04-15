Atkins crash and shooting

500 block of Atkins, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Authorities say the suspect in a standoff in Shreveport's Fairfield neighborhood is now dead. Hostage negotiators had been on the scene in the 500 block of Atkins Avenue for several hours early Friday after a woman was found shot inside of a crashed vehicle near Atkins and Creswell. That's right behind Byrd High School.

Just before 7 a.m., police breached a window of a home on Atkins. It was shortly after that police discovered the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A KTBS 3 News crew on the scene learned the woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health following the crash where she has been pronounced dead.

In addition to hostage negotiators, a K-9 unit was also on the scene and police had set up a command center in the area.

The initial call was a shots fired call shortly before midnight. Approximately 20 police units were on the scene during the standoff.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

