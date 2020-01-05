SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have a suspect identified after a shooting late Saturday night.
Police say Arthur Washington, born 1998, shot a man in the upper back on the 100 block of Herndon Street, in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m..
Police say the victim was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim did have surgery for his injuries.
Police have a warrant for Washington's arrest. He is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder. Bond will be set at $150,000.
If you have any information on the location of Washington contact police.