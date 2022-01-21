SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting Thursday morning at a Shell convenience store in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Noel Deon Garner, 27.
Police said an unidentified man was shot multiple time while inside the store making a purchase. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
