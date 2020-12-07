SHREVEPORT, La-- Gun violence continues in Shreveport. The latest attempt was aimed at the police on Monday afternoon on the 5900 block of Henderson.
A manhunt is underway for Cortney Taylor, who is suspected of shooting at officers as they tried to arrest him for a 2nd degree murder warrant. That is when officials say the suspect fired at them. No officers were harmed.
The warrant was being served from a September stabbing of a 46-year-old man on the 2300 block of Marion Street.
Taylor is still on the loose. If you spot him, contact Shreveport Police immediately.