SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for a hit and run driver in the Shreveport.
Friday night, police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a pickup on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street.
Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died several hours later.
Witnesses to the crash said the victim was crossing Linwood in front of a SporTran bus when he was hit by the passing vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case and anyone who can identify this man to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.