SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for a hit and driver in the Shreveport area. Friday evening at about 9:30, Shreveport police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck on Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street. Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
Witnesses to the crash said the victim was crossing Linwood Avenue in front of a Sportran bus when he was hit by the passing vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.
Police are releasing images of the vehicle, asking the public to help track it down.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case and anyone who can identify this man to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.