CALHOUN, La. — The search continued Monday for a 31-year-old man who exchanged gunfire with a state trooper early Sunday morning along Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish, state police said.
Investigator said Erroll Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. Once arrested, Johnson faces a charged of attempted second-degree murder.
A trooper attempted for stop Johnson for a traffic violation near Calhoun, but he refused to stop and a short chase ensued.
After a short chase, Johnson did stop. State police said he exited his car firing shots at the trooper. He then ran from the scene into a wooded area.
A passenger in Johnson’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Anyone coming in contact with Johnson should immediately call 911.