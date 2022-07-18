SHREVEPORT, La. - A local casino worker was the target of an attack over the weekend. Now, police are turning to the public for help in finding the assailant.
Police say the incident happened Saturday in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.
The suspect's image was released to the media Monday morning, but details of the attack were not.
During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.