BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted for firing shots at police officers was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Bossier City.
Authorities were attempting to serve a second-degree murder warrant Monday on Cortney Taylor in the 5900 block of Henderson in Shreveport when shots were fired and he ran from the scene. No one was injured.
The hunt for Taylor had been ongoing this week until information led multiple law enforcement agencies to a home in the 1700 block of Old Benton Road in Bossier City. U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Task Force, along with Bossier City and Shreveport police, apprehended Taylor without incident.
Taylor was wanted in the September stabbing death of a 46-year-old man in the 2300 block of Marion Street.
Shreveport police have also arrested three other "accomplices." Charged with accessory after the fact are 25-year-old Charade Washington, 25-year-old Quintarious Johnson and 38-year-old Kendra Hines.