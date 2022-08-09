SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in process turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
The suspect was confronted by a store employee, then threw an item striking the store employee in the face. The suspect then produced a weapon and threatened the employee before leaving the scene.
During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the man in the offense.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.