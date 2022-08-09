SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the man responsible for stealing a woman's wallet out of her purse and using one of her credit cards to illegally purchase items.
It was back on July 14 when police say they were contacted in reference to the theft.
During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the suspect using the stolen card at a local Walmart. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the man.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.