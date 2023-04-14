Juan Ixteco-Rodriquez

SHREVEPORT, La. - A welfare concern call led to a police chase in Shreveport early Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. officers were called to Gilbert Drive and Kings Highway. A concerned citizen said a man was slumped over the wheel, sleeping, in a black Honda Accord. 

Officers arrived and attempted to contact the suspect, however, the man took off in the vehicle and refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver, Juan Ixteco-Rodriquez, was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and numerous traffic offenses. 

Nobody was injured.

