VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting of two brothers Sunday.
Jadaveun Dillard, of Oil City, was arrested after an investigation revealed he allegedly killed C’Aundre Anderson and wounded his brother Cuviondrick Anderson at their home in the 700 block of North Hickory Street in Vivian.
Detectives say both men were shot outside of the home they shared with two other family members. They said C’Aundre Anderson was shot once in the torso and collapsed in the living room, where he was pronounced dead.
Cuviondrick Anderson was shot once in the chest and was transported to North Caddo Hospital by ambulance then airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health. He is expected to recover, according to medical personnel.
Dillard is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1.5 million bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.