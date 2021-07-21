MINDEN, La. — The 17-year-old shot multiple times Sunday at an apartment complex in Minden has died.
Charges against the two juvenile suspects allegedly involved in the shooting are expected to be upgraded Wednesday to second-degree murder.
Earlier this week, authorities charged the two suspects, ages 17 and 15, with attempted second-degree murder. The teens, who are both Minden residents, are being held at Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta.
Police Chief Steve Cropper said the victim, Ty’Quan Morris, 17, of Minden died Tuesday evening at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
“The entire situation was totally senseless. All the young men involved were friends," Cropper said. "It’s all unbelievable.”
As of Monday a third person of interest was also under investigation.
The shooting happened at the Chateau Normandy Apartments in the 1400 block of Lewisville Road. Police believe that's where Morris lived with his grandmother.
“Shootings like this are becoming more common. There have been approximately 85 shootings in Minden in 2021," the Minden Police Association posted on their Facebook page. "Most of which are gang related, perpetrated by young people who have a total disregard for human life.”