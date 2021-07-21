MINDEN, La. — Minden police have arrested a third Minden teenager in connection to a weekend shooting following the death of 17-year-old Ty’’Quan Morris.
The 17-year-old is charged with accessory to second-degree murder.
Two other teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested earlier this week and charged with attempted second-degree murder. Their charges have since been upgraded to second-degree murder.
All are accused in Morris' death. The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Chateau Normandy Apartments in the 1400 block of Lewisville Road in Minden, where Morris lived with his grandmother.
Morris was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he died Tuesday evening, Police Chief Steve Cropper said.
“The entire situation was totally senseless. All the young men involved were friends," Cropper said. "It’s all unbelievable.”
None of teens have been identified because of their ages.
“Shootings like this are becoming more common. There have been approximately 85 shootings in Minden in 2021," the Minden Police Association posted on their Facebook page. "Most of which are gang related, perpetrated by young people who have a total disregard for human life.”
The association also extended its condolences to the Morris family with the following statement:
"His young life was cut short by senseless gun violence. Not only was his life ended, but two other young lives have been permanently destroyed senselessly. The repercussions of this tragedy echo far farther than the 3 families who have been plunged into chaos by this terrible act of violence. As the ripples spread into the community, we can only hope that those who would follow in the footsteps of these two perpetrators wake up and realize the path of destruction they travel on. Keep the Morris family, friends, neighbors, and first responders involved in your prayers.”