SHREVEPORT, La. - A possible love triangle may be at the heart of a shooting early Monday in Shreveport.
It happened just before 12:30 in the 3500 block of McWillie Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. As many as 55 shell casings littered the roadway after the shooting.
A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim's mother old KTBS 3 News the shooting was part of a love triangle between her and two boys, but police have not confirmed that.
So far no word if anyone was arrested.
