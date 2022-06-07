SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is confirmed dead after a shooting in Shreveport Monday night.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Ja'tyon Dillard, 15. He was shot multiple times.
Shreveport police responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West 70th and Jewella Avenue.
Evidence markers could be seen nearby as police gathered information.
Nearly two dozen police and fire units were on the scene at one point.
KTBS 3 News has learned that people in three vehicles were involved in a shootout. The teenage victim was found dead in the back of a pickup truck and another male victim was found at a Family Dollar with life-threatening injuries.
Details of what led up to the shooting are unclear.
Dillard's death is the 28th homicide this year in Shreveport.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.