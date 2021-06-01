SHREVEPORT, La. - Another deadly shooting has been added to the crime stats in Shreveport. This time the victim is a teenager.
Limited information is being released by police, but KTBS 3 News has confirmed that the call came in about 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Police were dispatched to Montana Street between MLK and Hanna Street. That's where the teen was found on the side of the road.
Police aren't releasing any suspect information at this time.
