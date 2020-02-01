SHREVEPORT, La. - A 15-year-old was shot in the head after a verbal argument.
Shreveport police say it happened around 6:15 Saturday evening at the A-1 Stop gas station on the 3100 block of Hollywood.
Police say two men got into a verbal argument when both men pulled out guns. When she was shot in the head. Police say she was in one of the suspect's vehicle.
She was taken to Willis-Knighton Medical Center before getting transferred to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Police are working to identify the men.
If you any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org or via p3tips app.