SPRINGHILL, La. - An argument between two groups of teens escalated into violence in Webster Parish on Monday.
Police say two groups of teens were arguing near Highway 157 just east of Springhill when it happened.
According to police, one group left, then returned, opening fire on the other group of teens sitting on the porch. Police say the other teens returned fire injuring two people inside of the car.
Investigators say one of those victims was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in serious condition while the other is stable condition and being treated at Minden Medical Center.
So far, no arrest have been made. The car the teens were in has been seized for processing.