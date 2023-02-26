police cars
Photo by Norm Cottrill

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Keithville man on multiple charges in connection with a theft investigation. 

Deputies executed a search warrant just before noon Saturday at a house between Jeremiah Court and Scout Drive in Keithville. 

Chad Delouch, 40, was arrested for burglary, theft, illegal possession of stolen items, illegal possession of drugs, and illegal possession of a firearm. 

Deputies recovered so far include building materials and a license plate.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a typo on this article
0
6
2
1
4



Recommended for you

Load comments