SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Keithville man on multiple charges in connection with a theft investigation.
Deputies executed a search warrant just before noon Saturday at a house between Jeremiah Court and Scout Drive in Keithville.
Chad Delouch, 40, was arrested for burglary, theft, illegal possession of stolen items, illegal possession of drugs, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Deputies recovered so far include building materials and a license plate.
The investigation is ongoing.