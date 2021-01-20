HAUGHTON, La. - Bossier sheriff's detectives are asking for your help in identifying a person who smashed a glass door at a Haughton convenience store. Authorities say the intruder stole vaping products.
Surveillance video from the Haughton Country Store shows the person dropped off by a silver car around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
He looks inside, grabs a piece of concrete and throws it through the window. He then steals the vaping products and heads north on Highway 80.
If you can ID the thief, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.