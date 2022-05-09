BOSSIER CITY, La. - A third person has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl in Bossier City. On Sunday, Bossier City Police arrested Camoria Taylor, 19, in connection with their investigation. His arrest follows that of a 14 and 15 year old.
RELATED ARTICLE - Bossier City police charge 2 teenagers in drive-by shooting
Taylor was charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at 440,000.
The shooting happened at the North Park Apartments in the 2500 block of Montgomery Lane.
Police said the girl was standing outside in the apartment complex when she was grazed by a bullet that struck her in the head.
The investigation continues, but police say there are no further suspects believed to be involved.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.