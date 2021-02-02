SHREVEPORT, La. - A third arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened last month on Lindholm Street.
Today, Shreveport police arrested 22-year-old Shadonald McKenney of Shreveport. She is charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact.
The charges stem from a double shooting on Jan. 19 that claimed the life of Nicholas Toms. The second victim, Jacob Decamp, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds but survived.
Monday, SPD arrested Tremarcus McKenney, 20. Last week, Dontreal York, 19, was jailed in connection with the homicide. Both are charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and remain behind bars.
Police said the shooting happened after an argument about a gun deal.