SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a third person in connection with the early Tuesday morning shooting death of a Shreveport man
Ricky Ray Rios, 43, was located in Athens, Texas, by the police department on a warrant issued Friday by Shreveport police. Rios is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Travis Smiley. He's pending return to Shreveport, where he will be held on a $5 million bond.
Athens, Texas, is also where the first homicide suspect, Shonda Walker, 35, was found early Thursday morning. Athens police and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force assisted SPD detectives in her arrest.
Walker is charged with second-degree murder. Her bond is also $5 million.
Smiley was found dead around 1 a.m. Tuesday outside a residence in the 3600 block of Colquitt Road in the city's Summer Grove neighborhood. He was shot in the upper body.
A witness told police two gunshots were heard as Smiley and another person ran out of a bedroom of the house. Smiley collapsed and died outside.
Investigators also arrested Christopher Barton, 41, with one count of obstruction of justice in connection with the homicide. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not been set.