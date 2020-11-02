Kendrick Moore

SHREVEPORT, La. - The third suspect in the death of Green Oaks football star Minnion Jackson was behind bars Monday morning at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Kendrick Moore, 29, along with Kolby Moore, 20, and La'Travion Anderson, 20, are accused of killing the 17 year old back on Aug. 26. 

Officers say Jackson was driving on I-220 when the three suspects pulled up behind him and started shooting.

Kendrick Moore faces a charge of second degree murder and a $1 million dollar bond.

