SHREVEPORT, La. – Three men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent a 15 year old girl to the hospital Saturday night.
Shreveport police arrested Tyrese Graham, 20, for attempted manslaughter, Ladarious Casey, 22, for illegal discharge of a firearm, and Tristan Dallas, 28, for accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
All three men were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Police say around 6:15, the teenager was shot in the head while sitting inside a parked car at the A-1 Stop gas station on the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Police say shots were fired after a verbal altercation between two groups of men.
The teenager was taken to Willis-Knighton Medical Center before getting transferred to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. She remains hospitalized.