SHREVEPORT, La. - A Crime Stoppers tip has led to a second arrest in connection with a robbery turned shooting that happened on Sunday in Shreveport.
Derrick Thomas, 20, is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder. Marcus Smith, 21, was already arrested last weekend.
Police say the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the Summer Grove neighborhood.
Investigators say the two men entered a garage and demanded money from one of the residents. Another resident then confronted the robbers with a gun.
Gunfire was exchanged and police say Smith was shot in the leg and the male homeowner was shot in the chest. He is expected to recover.