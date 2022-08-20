SHREVEPORT, La. -
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars.
Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Authorities say the five men were armed with pistols and rifles when they approached the driver of 2019 silver Camaro convertible. The driver wasn't injured.
Police say they took the car and escaped on Interstate 20.
The stolen Camaro was later spotted in Bossier. Police arrested the two suspects after they crashed the in a ditch near Barksdale Boulevard and tried to run away.
The search continues for the other three suspects and the stolen SUV. It's a white GMC Yukon Denali. Make and model information is not available at this time.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 of Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.