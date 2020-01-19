LEAH FRANKLIN.jpg
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman wanted for murder out of Texas was arrested by U.S Marshals in Shreveport late Saturday.

According to the Arlington, Texas Police Department Leah Franklin,31 was arrested for the stabbing death of Antonio Merle back on January 11th.

Franklin is currently in the Caddo Correctional Center and is waiting extradition back to Texas. 

Arlington police believe Franklin is the only suspect. 

Anyone with information about Franklin is urged to contact Arlington police at 817-575-3214. 

