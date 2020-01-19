SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman wanted for murder out of Texas was arrested by U.S Marshals in Shreveport late Saturday.
According to the Arlington, Texas Police Department Leah Franklin,31 was arrested for the stabbing death of Antonio Merle back on January 11th.
The @USMarshalsHQ in Shreveport arrested 31-year old Leah Franklin for Murder resulting from the death of Antonio Merle on January 11, 2020. Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide. The suspect remains in the Shreveport Jail pending extradition back to Tarrant County. pic.twitter.com/JBdZl7Rv37— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 19, 2020
Franklin is currently in the Caddo Correctional Center and is waiting extradition back to Texas.
Arlington police believe Franklin is the only suspect.
Anyone with information about Franklin is urged to contact Arlington police at 817-575-3214.