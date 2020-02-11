BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City man is dead and the suspects are behind bars after a police chase that ended in Shreveport.
Bossier police say 20-year-old Adrian Carradine was shot to death on the 1900 block of Alison Avenue just before 11 Monday night.
Eighteen-year old Raymond Henry and a 15-year old girl were arrested in connection to Carradine's death.
At around 5:30 pm Tuesday, a third suspect, 19-year old Otis Smith, of Bossier City, turned himself in.
On Monday night, an officer saw what appeared to be someone from a car shooting at that house on Alison. That officer then tried to stop the driver, but they didn't pull over.
That led to a chase that ended near the Jimmie Davis Bridge with help from Shreveport police. Police found Carradine inside the house unresponsive with a gun wound in his chest.
Neighbors say crime is getting too common for some areas in Bossier.
Alison Avenue residents say this is the worst violence they've seen in 20 years. One neighbor KTBS talked to says this makes her question her safety.
“I don't feel as safe as I did,” said Debra Gardner. For years, it would be nothing if I woke up in the middle of the night and wanted a cigarette, then I would walk out the door and smoke. I think that might've changed now. I may have to rethink. My first comment to my husband last night was maybe it's time for us to sell the house."
Another neighbor says more should be done to patrol the neighborhoods.
"When I woke up it was 'boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom!' recalled Bruce Brady. I got my firearm and went around to check and made sure nobody was around my back yard or anything else. It's getting old and I’m tired of it. I want to see police running through here around seven to 10 or 11 o'clock at night more so than what they're doing."
Residents say they're seeing more crime in Bossier, but police say it's the opposite. However, they are looking for patterns to crack down on what residents are seeing.
"We’re not really seeing necessarily an uptick,” Bossier City PIO Traci Landry said. "Once we do get those numbers, we're going to take a closer look and of course detectives and police officers are always looking for those trends to be able to bring them to the public to make the public aware of what's going on. The residents in that area regularly call in suspicious activity and it helps us out immensely."
All suspects are charged with 2nd degree murder.
The 15-year old is also charged with aggravated flight from an officer.
Bossier City has had three homicides so far this year. Just over the Red River in Shreveport, it's had two in 2020.