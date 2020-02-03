SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified the man found dead early Friday morning in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Jimmy J. Jenkins Jr., 60, was identified through fingerprint comparison, according to the coroner.
Shreveport police found Jenkins' body just after 2 a.m. inside an abandoned house. An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
Later in the afternoon, SPD arrested Glen A. Brooks, 54, of Shreveport. Officers said Brooks and Jenkins fought inside the house and Jenkins suffered "significant head trauma."
Brooks is in the Shreveport City Jail for second-degree murder.