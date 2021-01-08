SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager died and a man was injured early Friday morning in a shooting, Shreveport police said.
A man and his passenger, Tyikorion Johns, 16, were traveling on Interstate 220 near Jefferson Paige Road when someone fired shots into their vehicle. Police said the driver was shot in the leg and Johns was hit in the chest.
Police said the driver drove to Willis-Knighton Medical Center where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and Johns was pronounced dead. Police also located two witnesses who arrived at the hospital with the victim.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is the fourth homicide in Shreveport so far this year.