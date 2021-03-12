SHREVEPORT, La. - One person died and several more were injured after a violent night in Shreveport.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said the body of Chazmon Marshall, 32, was found in a yard in the 5800 block of West Canal Boulevard Thursday night. Police said Marshall was shot in the chest and died at Ochsner LSU Health. Someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and started shooting, police said. Another man standing nearby was shot in the hip.
One man was injured in a shooting at the Raceway in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the chest, then taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman got away.
A third shooting happened around midnight. Officers say a group of people were driving when a pickup started to follow them.
The group drove to Atkins Park in north Shreveport where a fight broke out. Police say someone from the truck pulled out a gun and shot a man. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.