SHREVEPORT, La. - The name of the man killed Wednesday in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Drive has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Patrick Goines, 32, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health at 11:16 a.m.
Police say he was found next to a white BMW. He had been shot several times a short time earlier.
Police are searching for the shooter.
