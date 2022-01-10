SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport mother is sending a message to the man accused of killing her son -- turn yourself in.
Chavez Parker was killed on Bernstein Avenue just days before Christmas. He was found inside of a parked car.
One suspect in the fatal shooting, Darius Persley, 22, is behind bars facing a charge of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.
Police are also searching for Quinton Peace in the shooting death.
“I don't want my son to be a statistic. I don't want him swept under the rug because he was somebody and he died for nothing,” said Daunday Parker, the victim's mother.
According to police, there have been several sightings of Peace, but police have not made an arrest. There is a reward being offered.
It's believed Peace may have cut his dreadlocks so he will look different from the photo shared by police.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting and the whereabouts of Peace is asked to call Shreveport police.