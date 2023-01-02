SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
Kelly was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died shortly after 7 p.m.
He was identified through fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy was ordered.
The shooting marks the first homicide in Caddo Parish in 2023.