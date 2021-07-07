MARSHALL, TX. - The City of Marshall has endured a number of shooting incidents within the last few months. Marshall Police Department officers, detectives, and the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force have responded and are working closely together to solve these crimes. On July 1, 2021, detectives obtained warrants for suspects in these cases. Members from the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, U.S Marshals Taskforce, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens worked together to conduct an operation to address these violent crimes and will continue to work together to stop violence in the City of Marshall and Harrison County. A search warrant was served in the 1000 Block of Alvin Street by the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force. Cecil Owens Sr., a 43-year-old resident of Marshall, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 over 1 gram, but less than 4 grams in Drug Free Zone, Possession of Marijuana over 4ozs, but less than 5 lbs. in a Drug Free Zone, and Tampering with Evidence. During the search, detectives recovered two firearms and illicit drugs. In the course of the operation three of the suspects in these cases have been located and arrested. Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, an 18-year-old resident of Marshall, was charged with deadly conduct; Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, of Marshall, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Ivan Lynn Daniels, 26, of Marshall, was charged with deadly conduct. Marshall Police Department Chief of Police, Cliff Carruth, stated, “The Marshall Police Department and our partners are committed to working continually to protect our citizens and visitors, and to keeping violent offenders off our streets. I am proud of our ability to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as our State and Federal partners to continue to make our community safer. It is critical that we work with our community members in this process.” Harrison County Sheriff, Brandon Fletcher, added, “I am very proud of the hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe by the Marshall Police Department detectives and the Joint Violent Crime Task Force. Keeping these violent offenders off the streets and removing their ability to continue acts of violence makes our community a safer place.” As of July 7, 2021, seven individuals are actively being pursued and have outstanding warrants out for their arrest: Daquan Rondell Collins, 23, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct Jacarrion “JJ” Dejuan Green, 19, of Marshall, Riot Participation Tyler Rashad Hooper, 24, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Marshall, Murder & Riot Participation Tyler Lee Sims IV, 18, of Avinger, Deadly Conduct Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 20, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct & Organizing Criminal Activity Jadeon Kemion Williams, 20, of Jefferson, Deadly Conduct “The defendants who were the subjects of Thursday’s operation will be vigorously pursued and prosecuted. The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend these suspects and, as always, will support our law enforcement in any way we can,” District Attorney Reid McCain said. Our officers and detectives, with the assistance of the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Taskforce, are actively working on locating and arresting these violent suspects. We encourage the public that may have any information regarding the whereabouts of the individuals to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.
Watch Live
Violent crimes & narcotics taskforce conduct operation to address violent crimes
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Governor Edwin Edwards puts himself on hospice care
- Police: Shreveport man arrested for DWI on marijuana
- Bossier City police chief placed on leave pending investigation
- Man dies in boating accident on Lake Bistineau
- Conviction of Bossier City man who killed girlfriend, her mother upheld
- Shreveport police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting
- Man disputes trespassing arrest after dustup with neighbors
- Former taxi cab owner convicted of rape
- Fatal shooting on Hollywood Avenue; victim identified
- Bear that rambled over several US states dies in Louisiana
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.