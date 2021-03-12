SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is dead and several more were injured after a violent night in Shreveport. Officers were investigating three shootings within several hours of each other late Thursday and early Friday,
The first shooting happened at the Raceway in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the chest, then taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier with non-life threatening injuries. The gunman got away.
The most violent shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the Sunset Acres area of Shreveport. Officers say two people were outside of a home in the 5800 block of W. Canal Boulevard when someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and started shooting. One man was hit in the chest. He later died. The other man was hit in the hip and taken to Willis-Knighton North with non-life threatening injuries.
The most recent shooting happened about midnight. Officers say a group of people were driving when a pickup truck started to follow them. The group drove to Atkins Park in north Shreveport where a fight broke out between both parties. Police say someone from the truck pulled out a gun and shot a man. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.