SHREVEPORT, La. - A violent weekend in Shreveport left four dead from shootings and an elderly woman stabbed in her home.
Two people died in a shooting near Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street Sunday afternoon.
Police said two men and a woman were shot by a suspect driving a white truck or SUV. The suspect fired at a silver car and a blue car.
The two men were shot in one vehicle at the scene and one later died at Ochsner LSU Health.
The female victim was in the back seat of the silver car. The driver of that car drove on to the intersection of 70th and Gilbert where he discover the woman had been shot. She died at the scene.
Early Monday morning, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the 300 block of West 74th Street near Linwood Avenue.
On entering one home, police found a man dead.
Police said residents in the area had reported hearing gunshots in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police have not said if they have any suspects or have made an arrest in the case.
Also Sunday afternoon, an elderly woman was inside her home when she was stabbed in the face several times by a man.
Police were called to Abilene Street by a friend coming to visit the victim. She made the call when she realized the victim was being stabbed.
Police entered the home and the suspect was on top of the victim stabbing her with a butcher knife.
According to the probable cause statement, there was a violent and lengthy struggle before the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police booked Ivory Hamilton Jr., 61, with attempted second-degree murder.
Early Sunday morning, a shooting in the parking lot of a Shreveport liquor store claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.
Police said two men arguing in front King's Liquor store in the 4300 block of Hilry Huckaby Drive lead to the death of Javoria Sherman. Sherman was found near the intersection of North Lakeshore and Lorraine Drive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Monday morning, 26-year-old James Earl Gray Jr. was arrested in Nacogdoches, Texas, on a Shreveport warrant charging him with one count of second-degree murder. Gray is awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish. No bond is set.
Another shooting early Sunday morning at the Cozy Inn on Greenwood Road and Monkhouse Drive.
Police and witness said one man was harassing another man who was staying at the motel.
The confrontation lead to the shooting.
The victim was shot in the upper right chest and taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information about these cases are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
-----
EDITOR's NOTE: This version corrects earlier information from SPD that two men died in a shooting Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street Sunday afternoon. SPD on Monday corrected that to say one man died and another was injured.