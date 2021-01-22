VIVIAN, La. - A Caddo Parish man is jailed, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
According to the Caddp Parish Sheriff's Office, David Wayne Chriss, Sr., 60, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 on numerous occasions.
Chriss was arrested Thursday at his home at 10726 Vivian Airport Road in Vivian. He's booked in the Caddo Correctional Center for first degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Bond on the rape charge has not yet been set. Total bond on the other charges is set at $150,000.