SHREVEPORT, La. - Police had their hands full with another string of carjackings Thursday morning in Shreveport. It's a trend KTBS 3 News has been following this week.
The first was reported just after 6 a.m. on Kings Highway near Sanford. Police haven't released details yet on that incident.
Then at 7:49 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Irving Place where a female employee at Intensive Specialty Hospital said her vehicle was taken. She says she was shaken up, but not injured. Her car has been recovered, but there's been no arrest.
Just minutes later, at 7:57 a.m., police say an elderly woman had a gun pointed at her as her car was taken on Norton Street between Hollywood Avenue and Illinois Avenue in the city's Mooretown neighborhood. She said the thief also took her purse.
If you have any information about these cases or any others, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
