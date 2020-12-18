DOYLINE, La. — A Webster Parish teen has been charged with second-degree murder in the Friday morning shooting death of his teenage friend, according to authorities.
Dallas Major Edwards, 18, of Doyline has been arrested and booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.
He is accused of shooting Shane I. Siah, 19, of Shreveport at a rural residence in Doyline.
Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of state Highway 163. According to a booking report, the caller said his brother had been shot in the back after the two went to Edwards’ home to retrieve items they believed Edwards had stolen from them.
Deputies found Edwards at home along with Siah, who was lying in the back yard near the bottom of the steps close to the back door of the house.
Authorities said Edwards admitted shooting Siah through a glass door at the back of the home. Edwards told investigators after hearing a knock at the door, he got his rifle and went to the door, where he saw a black male holding an “AR rifle." As the man turned to run, Edwards fired a gunshot through a glass door, according to Edwards' statement in the booking report.
A weapon was recovered from the scene, according to the booking report. It is unclear if Edwards’ bond has been set or if he has an attorney.
“A preliminary investigation revealed Edwards and Siah were close friends and often frequented each other's residence,” said Parker.
Siah's brother, Romaris Williams, in a statement to deputies said he and his brother got a ride to Edwards' home to retrieve items thought to have been stolen from Siah.