SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after police found him shot, lying in the street. His shooter is nowhere to be found.
Shreveport police responded to the shooting at 9:45 pm. The man was found on Virginia Avenue between Lillian St. and College St. The man was shot twice, once in the chin and once in the left knee. While on the scene, police officers found two shell casings and they were able to identify two people who witnessed the shooting happen.
They are asking anyone with information that can help police solve this crime to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
