Westwood Park Drive Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La-- A shooting occurred around 5pm Sunday on Westwood Park Drive.
Officials say the incident broke out in the parking lot and empty field behind the Family Dollar off Monkhouse Drive. According to Shreveport Police, 4 juvenile males, 3 black and 1 white, got into a dispute and shots were fired. It is not clear if another party was shooting at them or if they were shooting at each other.
The juveniles ran towards Westwood Park Drive. Police say one of the juveniles was shot in the ankle. Another juvenile's arm was grazed by a bullet. Police on scene did not say anything about anyone involved experiencing life-threatening injuries.
A gun was also recovered on scene.
Those involved were held for questioning. According to police, one of the juveniles is considered a possible suspect for the ankle shooting, according to the young male who was shot. The possible shooting suspect was sent downtown for further questioning. Police also say they have a statement from an eyewitness who described someone else as the shooter. Due to the conflicting information from their investigation thus far, Shreveport Police was not able to share additional specifics.
A motive is not yet known.
Updates to come as police release more concrete information.