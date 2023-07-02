MANSFIELD, La. – Melissa Welch was delivering newspapers early on the morning of March 30, 2010 when she saw a man in a green Action Taxi cab parked on the side of the highway in Stonewall.
As she made her route in the area and returned Uto.S. Highway 171 she saw the same man coming up onto the side of the road from the woods. That was a little after 4 a.m.
The next time she saw the same man, he and his taxi were on the news. She called the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office.
Amador Santos also saw a man coming out of the woods where a taxi was parked on the highway.
Welch and Santos were among more than a half-dozen witnesses Sunday afternoon who testified in day 3 of the first-degree murder trial of Brian Horn, 47, of Keachi. Horn faces a possible death sentence if convicted in the death of Justin Bloxom, 12, of Stonewall.
Prosecutors allege Horn portrayed himself as a young girl in text messages to Justin, who was staying at a friend’s house, then picked him up in his taxi cab. Justin was killed around 3 a.m. after Horn ran out of gas on the highway.
Justin’s body was found in shallow slough of water across the fence line of the highway across from the Red Bluff Road intersection. A key belonging to Horn’s cab was among evidence collected in the same area.
Mary Washington was picking up newspapers at Kickapoo Corner, a convenience store at the corner of Highway 171 and Highway 5, when she encountered a man she identified as Horn. He wanted to use her cellphone.
Jap Washington, Mary’s husband, said he took Horn to where his cab was parked then to his home on Hall Road in Keachi, where he left him.
Before that, Horn tried to get a ride from paramedic Kenneth Sanders, who described Horn as “acting nervous.”
Lauren Lindsey was 11 years old in March 2010. Now 26, Lindsey, who was friends with Horn’s stepdaughter, recalled for jurors a day when Horn asked to use her cell phone to download ringtones.
Lindsey said she didn’t think anything about his request. Justin was one of the contacts on her phone.
Prosecutors believe that's how Horn was able to make contact with Justin.
This is Horn's second trial. His first conviction and death sentence handed down in 2014 was overturned four years later by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Testimony resumes in the trial at 9 a.m. Monday.