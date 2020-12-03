SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a woman for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death early Tuesday morning of a Shreveport man.
Shonda Walker, 35, was arrested early Thursday morning at a motel in Athens, Texas. Athens police and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force assisted SPD detectives in the arrest.
She was booked into the Henderson County Jail and awaits extradition to Shreveport, where she will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond is set at $5 million.
Walker is identified as a suspect in the death of 37-year-old Travis Smiley, who was found dead around 1 a.m. Tuesday outside a residence in the 3600 block of Colquitt Road. He was shot in the upper body.
A witness told police two gunshots were heard as Smiley and another person ran out of a bedroom of the house. Smiley collapsed and died outside.
Investigators also arrested Christopher Barton, 41, with one count of obstruction of justice in connection with the homicide. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not been set.