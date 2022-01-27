SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman was carjacked on her way to work Thursday.
Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue in the parking lot of Shoppers Value.
Police say the woman arrived for work at the grocery store and was approached by three men wearing all black clothing and masks covering their faces.
She told police one of them pulled out a gun and demanded her car. The woman complied and was not hurt. She then called 911 to report her black 2021 Kia Soul had been taken.
Police are searching for the three suspects.